19 Victims added to the victim list concerning Joshua Bingham of Sarasota Florida



Investigative News by Carmine Lombardi

Concerning



Joshua Bingham

Last phone number on record (774) 462-9425

Address: 2851 W Mark Dr. , Sarasota, FL 34232

These are the first images of a man who previously skulked behind digital masks.

Joshua Bingham has spent the past 5 years terrorizing people on Twitter, Reddit, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and these are the first images released



unmasking “Klock” and “The illuminated Ape” ( Bingham is known as an untreated and un-medicated schizophrenic)

Who is Joshua Bingham ?

He goes by names like “Klock” and “illuminated ape”

His name is Joshua Bingham

residing at 2851 W Mark Dr., Sarasota, FL 34232

Joshua Bingham’s gay lover took this photo and then photo-shopped it to Joshua Bingham’s liking. Joshua Bingham prefers that the “objects of his affection” remain on their knees while they are forced to do artistic renderings of him.

The Joshua Bingham yearbook photo with his telling quote “control the future.” This is quite ironic given his fate where Joshua Bingham is facing between 30 years to life in jail time based on table and citations below.

Legal authorities investigating this case state he is looking at north of 15 years in prison minimum, but given that Joshua Bingham has no health insurance and is indigent, jobless, and off his medication, he may be placed indefinitely in psychiatric care instead of a correctional setting. Some “soft-hearted” believe that he may be better served in psychiatric care indefinitely rather than in a prison setting. This approach could provide him with the necessary support and treatment he needs.

Legal notices sent to Sarasota County DA. Sarasota Florida uses word “State Attorney” in lieu of “District Attorney”

Members of the Sarasota Community have contacted three investigative news reporters sounding the alarm about a dangerous criminal named Joshua Bingham residing at 2851 W Mark Dr., Sarasota, FL 34232



Joshua Bingham has been caught on video in various home invasions looking for hard drives that contain bank account routing numbers and account numbers, money that he then transfers to his multiple accounts.





VIDEO SHOWING 1 of 7 known Home Invasions involving Joshua Bingham



Bingham is the man with military green baseball hat in light blue shirt with staining around his mid-section. He is accompanied by a woman named Melody and his sexual lover Chandler





Joshua Bingham has a high degree of computer and technology skills. He is very savvy in the dark web and cybercrime, as well as stalking underage children.



The objects of his affection are members of the trans community or men that look androgynous; he is also involved in past acts of perversion with animals and on edge dating sites like Grinder and takes to underground chat rooms like Discord to discuss his rape fantasies.



He severely beat a web developer (a man he was stalking also of Sarasota) recently, causing the innocent victim's hospitalization.

Web developer in Sarasota, Florida, Joshua Bingham, stalked and beat with a large stick to one inch of his life because the man wouldn’t consent to Joshua Bingham’s sexual advances. Sarasota police dismissed the aggravated assault as “homosexuals being drama queens,” so Joshua Bingham escaped a jail sentence.

Joshua Bingham targets men who have “an androgynous look.”

Sarasota police have been contacted previously about Joshua Bingham escalating in physical assaults and cyber crimes of various nature.



His MO is to go on the offense and call the Police as a pre-emptive strike where he files a variety of fake police reports.



He will make up that others are involved in crime when he is the perpetrator in all of these cases.



He will make up falsehoods and state that others are extorting him or "he is only defending himself." Still, we also have surveillance audio and video footage clearly showing that he is doing these acts of violence in various places in and surrounding Sarasota, Florida.



Investigative news reporters now working in both Florida and Arizona are piecing these serious crimes, including:

home invasions

felony aggravated assault

extortion

blackmail

bank account hacking.

Joshua brags about his extensive network of cyber criminals that he knows from the "black hat world" and other "video gaming" online communities where he enlists help from other cyber experts to terrorize his victims.

Jim Forsythe (now deceased) reported to Jon Little and others that Joshua Bingham was stalking him online and Joshua Bingham said to Jim Forsythe “I am going to Skull F*ck your good looking Mother” Joshua knew that Forsythe’s mother at the time was suffering from terminal cancer.





Recently a woman in Florida stated that Joshua orchestrated a campaign of terror targeting her 15-year-old son, sending the boy messages like "We are going to tie up your mother and rape her and force you to watch" This poor woman also had cancer twice and three heart attacks. Moreover, Joshua told the 15-year-old, "We are going to slit your mom's throat and cut cancer out and force you to watch."



We are early in this investigation; the story just broke open last Friday, but we have already compiled over 35 crimes, of which we can substantiate about half.



Just yesterday Joshua Bingham messaged Jon Little through a platform called WhatsApp the following threat ( We’ve uncovered the audio indicated below his chilling threat)



Bingham (aka Klock and illuminated Ape) threatens Jon Little



”You see how I work . You fail to understand, Jon, I won't stop what others call stalking or blackmail. You left the Reddit community, and You stopped paying Conrad and me, … now, every day file police reports in your hometown & spread rumors to clients until you are homeless and so depressed you kill yourself. Your little boy also looks delicious. Keep that in mind.”

Joshua sending direct threats to Jon Forrest Little regarding Jon Little’s 13 year old living in Pittsburgh and Bingham knows the address belonging to Jon Forrest Little a well known public figure in gold and silver news.

Video showing payments made to “klock” aka “the illuminated ape”



Whereas Joshua Bingham can not provide any proof of deliverables









Joshua Bingham online presence (he has over 168 alternative accounts but we found a couple)







